EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,099 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 51.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.73 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Banco Santander

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.