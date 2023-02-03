EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.