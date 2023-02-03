EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,442,000 after buying an additional 2,577,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

JHG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

