EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,814 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after buying an additional 967,775 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869,859 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $75.11 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57.

