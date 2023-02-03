F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $11,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,610.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also

