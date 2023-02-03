Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Fabrinet worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,271,000 after purchasing an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FN shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More

