FDM Group (LON:FDM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDM. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.70) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 845 ($10.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £922.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,736.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 765.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 747.27. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 591 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,162 ($14.35).

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 764 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £496.60 ($613.31).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

