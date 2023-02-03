Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 3.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 105,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,365,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 63.9% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.