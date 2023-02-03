Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 3.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 105,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,365,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Ferroglobe Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 63.9% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
