Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $572,490,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,737,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,989,000 after buying an additional 252,406 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $119.22. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

