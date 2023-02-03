Financial Survey: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) versus Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 14.92% 26.05% 6.39% Postal Realty Trust 6.52% 1.20% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Postal Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 2.28 $250,000.00 $0.12 13.33 Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.41 $2.06 million $0.14 111.15

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 671.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

