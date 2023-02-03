Financial Survey: Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) versus UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) and UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of UserTesting shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of UserTesting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UserTesting has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $770,000.00 9.60 -$12.78 million ($0.72) -0.53 UserTesting $147.40 million 7.36 -$50.72 million ($0.57) -13.16

This table compares Liquid Media Group and UserTesting’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Liquid Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UserTesting. UserTesting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquid Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and UserTesting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -265.21% -179.48% -89.07% UserTesting -35.63% -47.37% -24.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liquid Media Group and UserTesting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A UserTesting 0 10 1 0 2.09

UserTesting has a consensus target price of $7.94, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. Given UserTesting’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UserTesting is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Summary

UserTesting beats Liquid Media Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

