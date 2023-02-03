Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
FINGF stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
