FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 215,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 769,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 1,098.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 760,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 632,926 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 213.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 593,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 404,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 373,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,962,000 after acquiring an additional 314,638 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.