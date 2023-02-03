First Business Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2,169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 309,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

