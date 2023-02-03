First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Financial Review

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 3.75% 1.61% 1.27% Semtech 18.88% 21.15% 13.19%

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

81.0% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Solar and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 7 13 0 2.65 Semtech 0 7 3 0 2.30

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $178.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $49.08, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than First Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.92 billion 6.15 $468.69 million $0.88 191.67 Semtech $740.86 million 2.99 $125.66 million $2.29 15.17

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semtech beats First Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

