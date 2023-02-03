Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Stock Holdings Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Flame Acquisition worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLME. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth $592,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 38.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flame Acquisition news, CEO James C. Flores purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

About Flame Acquisition

FLME opened at $10.14 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

