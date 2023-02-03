Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.44

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 156736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

