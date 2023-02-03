Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVC opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.18. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.10 million.

EVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

