Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liquidia by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $7.01 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $452.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

