Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.