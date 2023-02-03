Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 11,782 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.