Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $56,000 Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

