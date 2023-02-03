Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $82,000 in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.