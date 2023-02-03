Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Price Performance

SHC opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.10. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.