Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $371.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.