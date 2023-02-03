Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $84,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,775 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

DRH stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

