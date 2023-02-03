Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 15.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $513,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 92.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 352,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

GoodRx Stock Up 3.6 %

GoodRx Company Profile

GDRX stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

