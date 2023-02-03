Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $4,830,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 631,289 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 226,287 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

