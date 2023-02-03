Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($53.32) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FME opened at €35.76 ($38.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($28.21) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($69.13).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.