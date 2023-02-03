Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Lowered to GBX 800 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($10.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.73) to GBX 800 ($9.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 758.57 ($9.37).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 809.20 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 889.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 792.38. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 996.80 ($12.31). The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3,112.31.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

