Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Kevin C. Nash Sells 6,776 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $32.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

