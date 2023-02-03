Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 214,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 105,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

