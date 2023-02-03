Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 650 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price target on Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.90) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.92) price target on Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.42) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 545.60 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.92 billion and a PE ratio of 557.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 548.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 506.59. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.