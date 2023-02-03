Glencore’s (GLEN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.92) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.34) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 554.20 ($6.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £71.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 548.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 506.59. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

