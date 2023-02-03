Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 606.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

