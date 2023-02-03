Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Graco (NYSE:GGGGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $74.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

