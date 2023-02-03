Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $74.56.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

