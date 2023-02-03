Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $148.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

PAC has been the subject of several research reports. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $179.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.95. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $187.61.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 73.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

