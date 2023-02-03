GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,575 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,427.40 ($17.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,310.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16).

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

