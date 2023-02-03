GSK (LON:GSK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,430 ($17.66) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,429.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,431.05. The company has a market capitalization of £58.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1,311.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16).

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.