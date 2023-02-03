GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,245 by UBS Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).
GSK Stock Up 0.5 %
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,427.40 ($17.63) on Wednesday. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £58.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1,310.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,428.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,431.07.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
