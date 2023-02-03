GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,427.40 ($17.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.07.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

