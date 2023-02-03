GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).
GSK Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,427.40 ($17.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.