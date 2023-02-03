H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.34. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

