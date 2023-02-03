Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

