HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will earn $5.96 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.20 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2025 earnings at $20.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.97 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.99 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.