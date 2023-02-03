HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

HCA opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.50.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total value of $1,028,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,801.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total value of $1,028,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,801.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

