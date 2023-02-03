Head to Head Analysis: Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) vs. Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Vista Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million 0.09 -$12.84 million $1.46 1.28 Vista Energy $1.03 billion 1.34 $50.65 million $2.34 6.68

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blue Dolphin Energy and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70% Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10%

Summary

Vista Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

(Get Rating)

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. is an independent downstream energy, which engages its activities in the Gulf Coast region. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets of petroleum products. The Tolling and Terminaling Operations segment relates to tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Vista Energy

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.