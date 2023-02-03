Head-To-Head Analysis: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bridge Investment Group and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $48.11, indicating a potential upside of 44.17%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 9.45% 4.35% 2.72% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Brookfield Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $420.89 million 1.03 $23.23 million $1.48 10.06 Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Brookfield Asset Management on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

