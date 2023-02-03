Head-To-Head Analysis: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and RenovaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 3.15 $4.13 million ($1.09) -29.21 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -1.17

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -10.33% -2.49% -2.05% RenovaCare N/A -5,071.08% -251.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.49%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

