Head-To-Head Analysis: Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -12.29% -15.64% -7.60% Formula Systems (1985) 3.14% 7.00% 3.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thoughtworks and Formula Systems (1985)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.27 billion 2.78 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -21.83 Formula Systems (1985) $2.41 billion 0.51 $54.58 million $5.25 15.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Formula Systems (1985), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thoughtworks and Formula Systems (1985), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus price target of $12.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Risk & Volatility

Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Thoughtworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

